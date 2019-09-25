International Development News
Development News Edition
UK will respect the law and leave EU on Oct. 31- PM Johnson

Reuters London
Updated: 25-09-2019 23:16 IST
UK will respect the law and leave EU on Oct. 31- PM Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

The British government will both respect the law and leave the European Union as scheduled on Oct. 31, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a TV interview on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have voted against a no-deal Brexit and Johnson says he will reach an agreement with the European Union but is prepared to take Britain out of the bloc without a deal.

"We will respect the law and we will come out on Oct. 31," Johnson told ITV.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
