UK will respect the law and leave EU on Oct. 31- PM Johnson

The British government will both respect the law and leave the European Union as scheduled on Oct. 31, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a TV interview on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have voted against a no-deal Brexit and Johnson says he will reach an agreement with the European Union but is prepared to take Britain out of the bloc without a deal.

"We will respect the law and we will come out on Oct. 31," Johnson told ITV.

Also Read: Pakistan's UN envoy call British PM Boris Johnson 'Foreign Minister'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)