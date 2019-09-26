I offered to help India, Pakistan with arbitration, mediation on Kashmir: Trump

US President Donald Trump said he discussed the issue of Kashmir with the leaders of India and Pakistan during his meetings with them and offered to help with "arbitration or mediation" to the two nuclear countries, who have to "work it out." Trump, addressing reporters here Wednesday, said he has "very productive conversations" with leaders of India and Pakistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

"With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. Whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it's arbitration or mediation or whatever it has to be." He added that he will "do whatever he can because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better.

"You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries, two good friends of mine. I said, fellows work it out, just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries, gotta work it out." Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting Tuesday and a day earlier, he had met Pakistani PM Imran Khan.

