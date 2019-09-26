International Development News
U.S. House intelligence panel chair Schiff says whistleblower complaint credible, disturbing

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 03:16 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Wednesday after viewing a whistleblower complaint concerning President Donald Trump that the allegations were "deeply disturbing" and "very credible."

"I found the allegations deeply disturbing. I also found them very credible," Schiff told reporters.

"I want to thank the whistleblower for coming forward. I think what this courageous individual has done has exposed serious wrongdoing," he said.

COUNTRY : United States
