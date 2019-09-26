U.S. House intelligence panel chair Schiff says whistleblower complaint credible, disturbing

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Wednesday after viewing a whistleblower complaint concerning President Donald Trump that the allegations were "deeply disturbing" and "very credible."

"I found the allegations deeply disturbing. I also found them very credible," Schiff told reporters.

"I want to thank the whistleblower for coming forward. I think what this courageous individual has done has exposed serious wrongdoing," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)