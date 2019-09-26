International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ukraine lawmaker files request for full transcript of Trump-Zelenskiy call

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 26-09-2019 15:36 IST
Ukraine lawmaker files request for full transcript of Trump-Zelenskiy call

Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko has filed an official request for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office to release a full transcript of Zelenskiy's July call with President Donald Trump, Interfax Ukraine said on Thursday.

According to a summary of the telephone call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Goncharenko wants a full transcript, translated into Ukrainian, Interfax said, citing a Facebook post where Goncharenko had also pasted a scanned copy of his request. Zelenskiy's office would not immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019