Tripura Cong leader accuses former PCC chief of hobnobbing

Senior Congress leader- Subal Bhowmick- on Thursday alleged that Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, who has resigned from the post of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president, was hobnobbing with the BJP to raise a new party in the state to help them. Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan here, Bhowmick said, Debbarman resigned from the party post after reaching a mutual understanding with the BJP central leadership in Delhi.

The decision to quit was taken after a long hobnobbing with the leaders of the saffron party, he claimed. Debbaraman had on Tuesday made public his resignation from the post of TRPCC president accusing the Congress 'High Command' of pressuring him to accomodate "corrupt people".

"Pradyot and his mother Bibhu Kumari Debi met BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently in Delhi and the Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma had arranged the meeting", Bhowmick said. Bibhu Kumari Devi had served as revenue minister in the Congress government in Tripura from 1988-93.

He claimed, the decision to form a new party was taken in a meeting held at the house of TPCC leader Ananta Debbarma on September 12 last and Debbarman was behind the scene even as he did not join the meeting. "But, another meeting was held on September 14 at the residence of Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, where it was decided that a new regional party would be formed under the leadership Pradyot Kishore. The meeting was attended by many leaders of the indigenous community of the state", Bhowmick told reporters.

However, Debbarman, also the royal scion of the state, has denied the allegation..

