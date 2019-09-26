UK lawmakers vote against parliament adjourning for Conservative conference

British lawmakers voted on Thursday against adjourning parliament until Oct. 3 for the governing Conservative Party to hold their annual conference. Parliament began sitting again on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it for five weeks was unlawful.

Usually parliament has a break during the party political conferences but opposition parties said it should not be adjourned during such a crucial period ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union at the end of October. Lawmakers voted by 306 to 289 against adjourning parliament. Before the vote, the Conservatives said their conference would go ahead regardless.

Also Read: Gig economy challenged as California lawmakers approve landmark bill

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)