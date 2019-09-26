Kejriwal asks panel formulating 'Deshbhakti' curriculum to seek public opinion on patriotism

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met a committee formulating a 'Deshbhakti' curriculum and asked it to gather public opinion on patriotism, and also seek suggestions from schools on what can be included in the syllabus. He said the curriculum should instill a feeling of love and responsibility towards the country in students.

"My definition of patriotism is the feeling that encourages people not to evade taxes, pay or accept bribes. Those who do this cannot be patriotic. The common man has gotten so busy in his own life, that he has no time to think about the country. Patriotism cannot come out in an India-Pakistan match alone," Kejriwal said. "For our culture, the people of our country should feel love and pride. It is our responsibility to instill the feelings in our children. We have heard stories about Japan. People are extremely helpful even to strangers. This is patriotism and true love for the country. The significance of real education is only when all this comes to the children," the chief minister said.

In the meeting, the five-member committee informed Kejriwal that in the existing syllabus of class 1 to 12, a list of chapters is being prepared that talk about patriotism. "Patriotism means that we should not jump red lights and we should not litter. Let us discharge our responsibility honestly. We should not bribe or take bribes. Our behaviour should be such that it takes the country forward. It is only then that our country can grow," Kejriwal said.

On the eve of Independence Day, he had announced that his government would introduce 'Deshbhakti curriculum' in government schools next year to create a class of "patriotic citizens".

