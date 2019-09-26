U.S. sanctions Cuba's Castro for supporting Venezuela's Maduro, human rights violations

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuba's Raul Castro, along with his children, as it continues to pressure its long-time foe for supporting the government of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

"As First Secretary of Cuba's Armed Forces, Castro is responsible for Cuba's actions to prop up the former Maduro regime in Venezuela through violence, intimidation, and repression," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, reiterating the Trump administration's position that Maduro is illegitimate. "In concert with Maduro's military and intelligence officers, members of the Cuban security forces have been involved in gross human rights violations and abuses in Venezuela, including torture."

