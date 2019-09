The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a federal funding bill that would extend through Nov. 21 and avert partial agency shutdowns when existing money expires on Oct. 1.

The Senate signed off on a bill, by a vote of 82 to 15, that was approved by the House of Representatives on Sept. 19, sending it to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)