Our experience tells those who fled country were respectable, responsible businessmen: CBI tells court on Chidambaram's flight risk

By Sushil Batra The CBI on Friday said former union minister P Chidambaram is at flight risk while arguing in the Delhi High Court against the Congress leader's bail plea in the INX media case.

The agency said that all those who have fled the country were all respectable and responsible businessmen of the society and this is a serious case where a person knows he may be punished. He is powerful, influential and economically strong enough to settle down in another country. Senior Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram said he is not at flight risk and there is no evidence of me tampering with evidence. "All the persons concerned have given their statements and all documents are in the files. Why the prosecution agency wants P Chidambaram to continue to be in jail? P Chidambaram's is in their Custody (CBI custody and Judicial custody) since 40 days now," he said.

CBI through SG Tushar Mehta further told the Delhi High Court that Chidambaram putting out tweets (through his family members) on the merits of the INX media case is an attempt to influence the case and the investigation. "There has been a tendency that influential people have been influencing proceedings through social media," he added.

On CBI allegations that P Chidambaram had met Indrani Mukharji, Sibal said that the Congress leader has never met Indrani Mukherjee at any stage. "Peter Mukharjee also said in a confrontation that Indrani was not the part of the delegation. Indrani is in custody for the allegation of the murder of her own daughter. Her statement can't be relied upon," he said.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait who is hearing the bail plea of P Chidambaram reserved the order P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on 21st August in INX media case and currently in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Chidambaram also stated: "After spending 40 days in prison, he will flee? They have to justify each day of incarceration. What is it that you cannot do outside jail but can do inside it."

A Delhi court on Sept 19 extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21. At present, he is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting the clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Earlier in the day, the Court had reserved the order on Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait reserved the order after the lawyers from both sides concluded their arguments. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister when the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) gave Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) clearance to INX Media in 2007. He is facing probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore. (ANI)

Also Read: No 56 can stop you: Karti to P Chidambaram on his 74th birthday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)