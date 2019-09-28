International Development News
Nadda to perform "tarpan" for slain BJP workers in Bengal

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 28-09-2019 09:05 IST
BJP national working president JP Nadda will perform "tarpan" for "80 party workers" who lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the past few years on Mahalaya on Saturday. The tarpan programme, a ritual to offer water to ancestors, will highlight the saffron camp's narrative of widespread political violence in West Bengal where the party has made deep inroads in the last few years, BJP sources said on Friday.

"A mass tarpan for 80 BJP workers will be organised at Baghbazar ghat here on Mahalaya. Family members of the slain BJP workers and senior party leaders will be present," state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said. The saffron party has emerged as an alternative to the ruling TMC in West Bengal, with the BJP winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, only four less than the TMC.

COUNTRY : India
