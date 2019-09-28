Siddharamaiah lost because of his stubborn attitude: Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said that former chief minister Siddharamaiah lost the elections due to his stubborn attitude and inside party politics. "I don't want to throw stones at defeated leader Siddaramaiah, but his stubborn attitude and inside plotting in the party is the cause of the downfall of Congress. Congress leaders KH Muniyappa himself blamed K Ramappa Ramesh Kumar for his defeat," he said while addressing media here.

Commenting on the BS Yeddyurappa led government's performance Eshwarappa said that to boost good governance in the state, the government has decided to award one Grama Panchayath in the 176 Talukas of Karnataka on October 2. "The award will be given only if the gram panchayat had fulfilled 300 norms including the eradication of open defecation," he said. (ANI)

