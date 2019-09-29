TDP, BJP announce candidates for Huzurnagar assembly segment

The TDP and BJP on Sunday announced their candidates for the bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Telangana, scheduled to be held on October 21. TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana announced Chava Kiranmai as the party candidate for the poll.

"TDP has always worked for Telangana's development. Chava Kiranmai has been an active worker and has rendered services to the party. Hence,she has been fielded," Ramana said. The BJP's Central Election Committee announced Kota Rama Rao as its candidate.

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS has sought the support of CPI in the byelection. Senior TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao said as per the instructions of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he called on CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and other leaders and sought the cooperation of the left party.

Interestingly, the CPI bitterly fought the TRS in alliance with Congress and TDP in the December 2018 Assembly polls. Venkat Reddy claimed both parties (TRS and CPI) worked together during Telangana movement.

On extending support to TRS candidate, he said, "We will discuss with central leadership and announce decision on October 1." TDP had contested the Telangana assembly elections, in alliance with the Congress but managed to win only two of the 12 seats it contested. The TRS has fielded S Saidireddy for the Huzurnagar seat.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (sitting MLA) after his election to the Lok Sabha. Reddy's wife and former MLA N Padmavati is the Congress candidate in Huzurnagar segment..

