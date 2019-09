The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster said on Sunday that she supported British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but could not accept leaving the EU on different terms to the rest of the country.

The support of Foster's party, who are allied with the ruling Conservatives, is seen as key to getting any Brexit deal through the British parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)