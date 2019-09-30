Opp parties find ammo in BSY's 'am walking tight rope' comment

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's statement that he was "walking a tightrope" elicited varied responses in political circles on Monday with the opposition parties mocking him. While Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked the Chief Minister to resign if he can't run the government, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at his administration alleging failure in providing relief to those affected by floods and said, people will pull him down from "tightrope".

Speaking at an event in Davanagere on Sunday evening, Yediyurappa had referred to flood situation in the state and said he was walking a "tightrope". "No one should take me wrong, I want to say one thing that I'm walking a tight rope. Before taking any decision I will have to think about it ten times as care should be taken about its implications," the Chief Minister had said.

References were drawn to Yediyurappa's statement linking it to alleged differences between him and BJP state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel with regards to party affairs, and also disgruntlement within the party on the issue of plans to give tickets to disqualified Congress JD(S) leaders. Some saw the Chief Minister's statement as an expression of his 'helplessness' in getting timely flood relief from the Centre, an issue over which the opposition has been targeting him.

Reacting to Yediyurappa's statement, Siddaramaiah said, "Let him resign, why walk on a tight rope. If he can't run the government, let him resign. Trying to walk on a tightrope he may fall." Kumaraswamy in a tweet accused Yediyurappa of becoming CM by "wrong means" with the help of disgruntled legislators and said "please look at the plight of those affected by floods from the top of tightrope. If your government is unable to rebuild the life of those displaced, people will bring you down from the tightrope." However, BJP leaders tried to play down the comments and said they were not aware of the "exact intention" behind Yediyurappa's statement. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, he was not sure what the Chief Minister meant.

"...as of now we have 3-4 MLAs more than majority, with that background he may have said things," he said, adding that there was no confusion and the CM was in constant coordination with central leadership on all issues. Minister in Yediyurapp's cabinet, V Somanna said, as state's Chief Minister there will have pressure, and Yediyurappa has the experience and ability to tackle it. PTI KSU RS VS VS.

