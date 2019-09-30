International Development News
K'taka: Cong leader Parameshwara urges CM to birfurcate Tumkur district

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA G Parameshwara on Monday wrote to Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, urging him to bifurcate Tumkur district.

ANI Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Updated: 30-09-2019 23:17 IST
Former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA G Parameshwara on Monday wrote to Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, urging him to bifurcate Tumkur district. In his letter, Parameshwara further requested the Chief Minister to form a new district consisting of taluks Madhugiri, Pavagada, Shira and Koratagere stating that the geographical size of the taluks was very large.

The MLA further proposed that the Madhugiri taluk could be the district headquarters of the new district. Citing reasons for the district to be named after Madhugiri, the Congress leader stated that in addition to hosting the District Magistrate court and Zila Panchayat, the taluk was an agricultural and commercial hub. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
