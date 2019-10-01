Nominations of 11 candidates for Assembly bypoll fine: Govt

Nominations of 11 out of the 18 candidates filed for the October 21 bypoll to the Kamraj Nagar assembly here were found to be in order on Tuesdayat the end of scrutiny of the papers. The 18 had filed the nominations between September 23 and 30.

Among those whose nominations were found to be in order included the ruling Congress nominee and former MLA A John Kumar, the opposition AINRC candidate S Buvaneswarane, the nominee of Nam Tamilar Karchi M Praveena and four Independents, an official press release said here. The last day to withdraw nominations is October 3.

The byelection became necessary after the incumbent legislator V Vaithilingam (Congress) quit the post following his election to Lok Sabha from the lone seat here in April this year. PTI COR NVG NVG.

