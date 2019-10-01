Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

Asserting that India has a non-partisan approach to domestic American politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Howdy, Modi' rally was merely referring to the phrase 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar' used by the US President's supporters during his 2016 campaign. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-INDIA-PAK-LD HYPHENATION Jaishankar questions bids to hyphenate India with Pakistan

Washington: The attempts to hyphenate India with Pakistan post Article 370 abrogation are being made by people "over-obsessed" about it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here, questioning how can one country be compared with the other which is one-eighth of its economic size. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 US-INDIA-TRADE Important for larger bilateral relationship to have some early results on trade issues: India, US

Washington: It is important for the larger India-US relationship to have some early results to address concerns on the trade issues between the two countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo agreed here during a meeting. By Lalit K Jha

FGN10 US-JAISHANKAR-KASHMIR India's stand clear on Kashmir, won't accept third party mediation: Jaishankar

Washington: Categorically rejecting any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India's stand has been clear for decades and the two countries can discuss the issue bilaterally. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 US-INDIA-RUSSIA India defends right to buy Russian arms on US trip

Washington: India's foreign minister on Monday defended his country's right to buy a missile defense system from Russia despite the threat of sanctions from the United States. (AFP)

FGN15 CHINA-CPC-LD PARADE No force can stop China from marching forward: President Xi

Beijing, Oct 1 (PTI) No force can ever stop China from marching forward, President Xi Jinping asserted on Tuesday as he presided over the country's largest parade, showcasing its military might and unity among top leaders, to celebrate the Communist Party's hold on power for 70 years. By K J M Varma

FGN21 US-SIKH-FUNERAL Preparations on for fitting funeral to Dhaliwal, over USD 600,000 raised for family

Houston: Thousands of Sikh community members are gearing up for a fitting funeral to trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was murdered while on duty in Texas in a gruesome killing that has triggered an outpouring of public grief. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN18 TRUMP-AUS-RUSSIA Trump asked Australia for help discrediting Russia probe

Washington: Donald Trump asked Australia to "assist" in discrediting a Russia investigation that has clouded his presidency, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitting Tuesday that he agreed to help.

FGN20 NEPAL-SPEAKER-RESIGN Nepal speaker resigns over rape allegation

Kathmandu The Speaker of Nepal's Parliament resigned on Tuesday over allegation of raping a woman staffer in the federal parliament secretariat. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN22 PAK-UN-ENVOY-RESHUFFLE Pakistan removes Lodhi, appoints Akram as UN envoy

Islamabad: In a major reshuffle of diplomats, Pakistan has removed Maleeha Lodhi and appointed Munir Akram as the country's permanent representative to the United Nations. By Sajjad Hussain IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)