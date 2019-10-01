Top French court rejects bid by Sarkozy to avoid trial over 2012 campaign

France's highest appeals court on Tuesday rejected a bid by former President Nicolas Sarkozy to avoid facing trial over the alleged illegal financing of his failed re-election campaign in 2012.

The decision by the French "Cour de Cassation" means the case will now return to prosecutors who will decide whether Sarkozy should be tried.

The case against Sarkozy centres on accusations that the former president's political party, then known as the UMP, worked with a public relations firm to hide the true cost of his re-election bid. Sarkozy has denied any wrongdoing.

