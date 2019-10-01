Freedom fighter Doreswamy paints pessimistic picture of India

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy sought to paint a pessimstic picture of the country on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, saying things are not happening according to the dreams of the Father of the Nation. "There is lot of mismanagment, rule of law is not being practiced, communalism is rampant and corruption is largely increasing," the 101-year-old Gandhian said.

According to him, today's youth doesn't have either aim or leader to lead them to achieve their goal. "There is no life in political parties; rogues and scoundrels are there as representatives. Such being the case, future seems to be very bleak", Doreswamy told PTI here on Tuesday.

"There is no opposition in this country, there is no party that can claim to be a real force against the ruling party. Sorry, I am pessimistic", he added. Doreswamy claimed that people vote on emotional grounds, without applying their mind.

Without naming the BJP, he said: "they have a brutal majority, there is not one party which can stand up against them; this is a very, very serious situation in India". "When Indira Gandhi tried to stick to power, there was one Jayaprakash Narayan who went around the country, aroused the people, and she was defeated in the elections, Where is a personality like that in India now?" Doreswamy asked.

He said he has no objection if the youth criticise Gandhi using "logic" and not "obstinately", adding, the Gandhian values need to studied in the present context. People take money and "other things" before elections, put "somebody in power" and "immediately go to sleep once again", he said..

