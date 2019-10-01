Varadkar glad customs posts not part of British government's plan to replace backstop

Ireland's prime minister on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's denial that Britain intends to propose putting customs posts on the Irish border as part of a plan to replace the contentious "backstop" insurance policy. "I very much welcome Prime Minister Johnson's words today when he disowned and distanced himself from those non-papers," said Leo Varadkar.

"Had he not, in my view, it would have been hard evidence of bad-faith on behalf of the British government." Irish national broadcaster RTE reported on Monday that Britain proposed in a technical, or so-called "non-paper", to set up "customs clearance centers" on both sides of the Irish border after Brexit in order to avoid the need for checks on the border itself.

