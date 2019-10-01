International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Varadkar glad customs posts not part of British government's plan to replace backstop

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 01-10-2019 19:45 IST
Varadkar glad customs posts not part of British government's plan to replace backstop

Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland's prime minister on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's denial that Britain intends to propose putting customs posts on the Irish border as part of a plan to replace the contentious "backstop" insurance policy. "I very much welcome Prime Minister Johnson's words today when he disowned and distanced himself from those non-papers," said Leo Varadkar.

"Had he not, in my view, it would have been hard evidence of bad-faith on behalf of the British government." Irish national broadcaster RTE reported on Monday that Britain proposed in a technical, or so-called "non-paper", to set up "customs clearance centers" on both sides of the Irish border after Brexit in order to avoid the need for checks on the border itself.

Also Read: Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament 'unlawful': UK Supreme Court

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ireland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019