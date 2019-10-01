JDU hits out at Kejriwal for his comments on people of Bihar

Janta Dal United (JDU) on Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statement wherein he had said that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. In a letter today, JDU Delhi unit chief Satya Prakash Mishra said, "Do residents of Bihar not have any right over the national capital of the country? People of Bihar and Poorvanchal have contributed to the development of Delhi. Kejriwal's comment has hurt the people of Bihar and it is an assault on their rights."

"If a person sitting on a constitutional post makes this kind of comment then action should be taken against such person. JDU will continue its protest untill the government of Delhi stops its mentality of regional bias," he said. In the context of the assembly elections in Delhi next year, Mishra said that the organization of JDU in Delhi is getting stronger and Kejriwal is viewing this as an indication of defeat in the assembly polls. "Kejriwal has not worked for the people of Delhi and has not fulfilled his promises, so he is doing politics of regionalism."

The people of Delhi will reject this politics of Kejriwal, he added. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal while addressing an event recently had said, "The situation is such that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. It makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity." (ANI)

