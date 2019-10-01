International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pompeo pushes back against deposition request in Ukraine probe

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 01-10-2019 21:02 IST
Pompeo pushes back against deposition request in Ukraine probe

Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday pushed back against a request by House Democrats to depose five current and former State Department officials in the Ukraine probe, saying it could be seen as an intimidation attempt.

"I'm concerned with aspects of the committee's request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State," Pompeo wrote in a tweet accompanying a fiery letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel.

He said he would "use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals" of the State Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019