T'gana: CPI announces support to TRS in Huzurnagar bypoll

The CPI on Tuesday announced its support to the ruling TRS for the bypoll to the Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana on October 21. CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said in a statement that, along with TRS, the Congress, TDP and CPI(M) have also sought his party's support in the by-election.

The party discussed the issue at its state executive meeting on Tuesday and decided to support the TRS candidate in the prevailing political situation, he said. The support to TRS is for the Huzurnagar bypoll only, he said.

He hoped that the TRS would be more responsible and take the views of Communists on board as it is now taking the support of a "revolutionary party" like the CPI. The CPI leader also said the party would continue its stir against the TRS government on peoples issues.

The Huzurnagar bypoll is set to witness a multi-cornered as candidates of all major parties, including TRS, the Congress, the TDP and BJP, have entered the fray. The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to Lok Sabha.

The Congress has fielded Uttam Kumar Reddys wife N Padmavati Reddy, a former MLA, in the bypoll, while TRS has re-nominated S Saidi Reddy who lost to Uttam Kumar Reddy in the 2018 Assembly polls. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.

Both the TRS and Congress nominees have already started campaigning. TRS working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a tele-conference with party leaders on Tuesday, alleged that people would not vote for the Congress which is a "sinking ship." Rama Rao, who alleged that Uttam Kumar Reddy was lying over development of Huzurnagar, said people realise that the Congress cannot ensure development of the constituency as it is not in power at the Centre or in the state, TRS sources said.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy had claimed that his partys victory was essential for restoration of democracy in Telangana. He also claimed it was during Congress rule that Huzurnagar achieved progress in various spheres, from roads to street lights and from canals to lift irrigation schemes.PTI SJR BN BN.

