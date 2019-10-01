JJP releases third list with 20 candidates for Haryana assembly polls

The Jannayak Janata Party on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for the October 21 assembly elections. With this, the party has declared names of 42 candidates so far.

The list of 20 candidates declared on Tuesday evening included former MP Ishwar Singh, who will be contesting from the Guhla assembly constituency. Satpal Sangwan, a former Congress leader and minister who joined the JJP on Tuesday, has been named as the party candidate from Charkhi Dadri.

Former MLA Satvinder Rana has been fielded from Kalayat. Among other, Dr Sandeep Hooda has been named as the party candidate from Garhi Sampla Kiloi, from where former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the sitting MLA.

On September 29, the JJP had announced 15 candidates. Its first list on September 13 had seven names.

The JJP, which came into existence after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a feud within the Chautala clan last year, is contesting the polls on its own. The state assembly has 90 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)