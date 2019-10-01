Qureshi briefs US Congressmen on Kashmir

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday briefed two US Congressmen on the Kashmir issue. Qureshi received the visiting Congressmen, Jim Himes and Sean Patrick Maloney, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

While appreciating US President Donald Trump's "sincere offer to mediate" and his "deep concern on the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir", the foreign minister apprised the Congressmen on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said. Qureshi urged the members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for a "more active US role" to resolve the issue, it said.

During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York last month, Trump had said he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree. India maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan and no third party has any role in it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

