Modi, Sonia pay tributes to Gandhi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi were among political leaders who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in the Central Hall of Parliament on Wednesday on his 150th birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad were among others who offered rose petals at the portrait of Gandhi in the historic Central Hall.

Sonia Gandhi was greeted by Modi and Birla.However, there was no exchange of greetings between Modi and Rahul. The leaders later paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary by offering rose petals at his portrait in the Central Hall.

