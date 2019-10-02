Khattar takes part in Swachhta campaign in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday took part in a 'Swachhta' campaign here and asked people to take a pledge to keep the country clean. Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Khattar said, "He taught us the best way to know oneself is to immerse oneself in the service of others".

"Let us pledge to follow his footsteps on the path to a vibrant India...To realize the dreams of the Mahatma, we will have to take a pledge to keep our surroundings and our country clean in the same manner we like to keep our homes clean," he said. He said it was Mahatma Gandhi's dream to see countrymen join hands to keep the surroundings and the country clean.

On the occasion, Khattar also picked up a broom to promote the cause of cleanliness. He was accompanied among others by his Minister Rao Narbir Singh, sitting MLA from Badshahpur, who has been denied ticket for the October 21 assembly polls from the seat.

Khattar also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

