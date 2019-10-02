HIGHLIGHTS-British PM Johnson speech to party conference

Following are key quotes from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech to the annual conference of his Conservative Party:

"The sad truth is that voters have more say over 'I'm a Celebrity' (a TV program) than they do over this House of Commons which refuses to deliver Brexit, refuses to do anything constructive and refuses to have an election just at the moment when voters are desperate for us to focus on their priorities."

