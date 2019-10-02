Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 1 BH-RAIN Bihar rain: Toll rises to 42, rescue operations intensified Patna: At least 42 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar following a torrential spell that took place between September 27 and 30, authorities said.

CAL 2 WB-GANDHI-CONG-BJP Those who don't understand Gandhi talk about NRC: Congress Kolkata: West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre on Wednesday, saying those who do not understand the principles of Mahatma Gandhi talk about NRC and driving out the Muslims from the country. CAL 3 WB-LD GANDHI Gandhi's birthday celebrated across Bengal, political parties fight for legacy Kolkata: Processions and commemorative events on Wednesday marked the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi in West Bengal where parties cutting across political lines fought over the legacy of the Father of the Nation.

CES 1 OD-GANDHI-TEMPLE Mahatma Gandhi worshipped at temple in Odisha's Bhatra Sambalpur: Visitors thronged the Gandhi temple at Bhatra in Odisha's Sambalpur district on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. CES 5 AS-POACHERS Poachers attack police team in Assam; cop injured Golaghat: A police officer was injured when poachers attacked a team of law enforcers with sharp weapons in Golaghat district of Assam, an officer said on Wednesday.

CES 6 OD-PATNAIK-GANDHI Gandhian thoughts would remain relevant forever: Patnaik Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Wednesday. CES 7 JH-GANDHI-TRIBUTE Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tributes to Gandhi Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)