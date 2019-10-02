Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm:

NATION

DEL18 LD GANDHI Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: Nation remembers its father, salutes his indomitable spirit

New Delhi: An outpouring of tributes, marches and commemorative events marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, and parties jostled to capitalise on the legacy of the man whose ideas and ideals were instrumental in shaping India's freedom struggle and post-Independence journey.

DEL27 GANDHI-BJP-CONG BJP starts drive on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Congress slams it

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah kicked-off a four-month-long exercise on Wednesday in an ambitious bid by the saffron party to claim the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi with its leaders across the country undertaking foot marches and addressing public events to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

DEL39 GANDHI-LD CONGRESS Cong uses Gandhi birth anniversary to stage show of strength, attack BJP for 'politics of falsehood'

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took to the streets to stake claim to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, using his 150th birth anniversary to attack the BJP and stress its point that those who indulge in the politics of falsehood cannot understand his ideals of truth and selfless service.

DEL32 GANDHI-LD SONIA Those who indulge in politics of falsehood won't understand Mahatma Gandhi: Sonia

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said those thirsty for power who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood cannot understand Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, self rule and selfless service.

DEL25 GANDHI-2NDLD ASSASSINATION-MEMORIES Former PTI journalist, now 99, recalls his role in coverage of Gandhi assassination

Mumbai: In today’s era of blinding-fast technology when news spreads across the world in seconds, it is hard to imagine that even well-connected journalists in faraway Indian towns found out about Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, a global newsbreak, more than an hour later.

DEL30 DEF-ARMYCHIEF India has no extraterritorial ambition, will fulfil regional and global security obligations: Rawat

New Delhi: India has no extraterritorial ambitions and does not want to "transplant" its ideology on others, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat has said, asserting that the country will fulfil its regional and global security obligations as a responsible emerging power.

BOM11 MP-HONEY-TRAP-SIT Honey-trap case: SIT chief replaced again

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has removed Sanjeev Shami as chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the honey-trap and black-mailing racket busted in the state last month.

LEGAL

LGD2 SC-KASHMIR-JUVENILES 144 juveniles were detained in J-K after Article 370 abrogation: Report

New Delhi: The Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has told the Supreme Court that 144 juveniles were detained in the state after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370, but 142 minors were later released.

BUSINESS

DCM20 BIZ-GAIL-GAS GAIL Group targets 11.44 lk piped cooking gas connections in FY20; PM's 1 cr target set to be missed

New Delhi: State-owned GAIL India Ltd and its affiliates have set a target to provide 11.44 lakh piped cooking gas connections in the current fiscal as they chase what now looks like a highly improbable target of connecting one crore households with environment-friendly fuel by next year.

DCM11 BIZ-PAREKH INTERVIEW Student housing, retirement homes, co-living new realty growth drivers: Parekh

New Delhi: Confident about real estate sector doing well as long as there are "right developers, right pricing and right unit size", eminent banker Deepak Parekh has said a number of new growth drivers are also emerging in form of student housing, retirement homes and co-living projects.

FOREIGN

FGN31 INDOUS-LD JAISHANKAR India-US saw dramatic changes in ties in 20 yrs, will "fix" their trade issues: Jaishankar

Washington: India and the US have experienced dramatic changes in their relationship in the last two decades, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, exuding confidence that the two countries will find a way to "fix" their bilateral trade disputes. By Lalit K Jha

FGN32 UK-NIZAM UK court dismisses Pak's claim over Nizam's funds; rules in favour of India

London: A UK High Court judge on Wednesday ruled in favour of India in a decades-old legal dispute with Pakistan over funds belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and deposited in a London bank account. By Aditi Khanna

SPORTS

SPD15 SPO-LD IND Rohit makes dream debut as Test opener before rain washes out final session

Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma's Test career got a new lease of life as he struck an unbeaten 115 in his first innings as an opener to take India to a commanding 202 for no loss against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of the series-opener, here on Wednesday. By Bharat Sharma

SPF8 SPO-ATH-WORLD-LD IND Avinash in 3000m steeplechase final after late night drama; Annu finishes 8th in javelin

Doha: India's Avinash Sable qualified for the men's 3000m steeplechase finals under dramatic circumstances while Annu Rani failed to repeat her impressive qualifying round form to finish eighth in the women's javelin throw in the World Athletics Championships here.

