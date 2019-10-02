International Development News
Russia's Putin criticises Greta Thunberg's UN speech

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 02-10-2019 18:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed environmental activist Greta Thunberg as a kind but poorly informed teenager manipulated into making unrealistic demands in her United Nations speech last month.

"Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden," Putin told an energy conference, adding it was deplorable that Thunberg was being used by some groups - which he did not name - to achieve their own goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
