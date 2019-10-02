International Development News
Former Sena MLA Kokate joins NCP, to contest from Sinnar

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 02-10-2019 20:07 IST
Manikrao Kokate, former Shiv SenaMLA from Sinnar, joined the Nationalist Congress Party at afunction at the NCP office here on Wednesday

The NCP immediately announced his candidature fromSinnar seat in Nashik district for the October 21 Maharashtraassembly polls

Some BJP workers from Paithan in Aurangabad districtalso joined the NCP in the presence of state unit presidentJayant Patil and party leader Ajit Pawar at the function.

COUNTRY : India
