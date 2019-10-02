U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders hospitalized after experiencing chest pains

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has halted campaigning for president after being hospitalized on Tuesday with chest pains that required doctors to insert two stents after finding a blockage in one artery, his campaign said on Wednesday.

"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits," senior campaign advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement. "He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

