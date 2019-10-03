Harris faces questions about whether Iowa focus is too late

Kamala Harris is staking her presidential campaign's hopes on Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state. Two weeks ago, she said she planned to be there every week in October and would double the size of her staff there after spending the summer crisscrossing the country to raise money. With roughly four months to go until the caucuses, Harris now faces questions as to whether she's making a play for the state too late, as many other Democrats similarly hope that Iowa can be their launchpad in a crowded field.

Her team is also trying to beat back the notion that she has an unstable campaign after reports that she recalibrated some senior staff roles in an attempt to eliminate bottlenecks in decision-making that had affected the entire operation.

