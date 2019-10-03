Aaditya Thackeray files nomination for Assembly poll

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the October 21 elections. Flanked by father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi, Aaditya submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer, becoming the first in his family to take the electoral plunge.

This was preceded by a roadshow by Shiv Sena workers. Ahead of filing his nomination, 29-year-old Aaditya sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder and grandfather Bal Thackeray.

An elated Uddhav Thackeray said he was confident of his son's victory. "My father (Bal Thackeray) used to say that he won't contest polls. I also say that I won't contest elections. But this (Aaditya's) is the new generation, which will take the state forward," Uddhav said.

