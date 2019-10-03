One must accord full respect to native languages, VP Naidu says

The Vice President of India and the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for constant dialogue, exchange of ideas and interaction between Indian languages to strengthen the cultural, linguistic and emotional unity of the country.

Addressing the 8th meeting of the Hindi Salahkar Samithi of the Rajya Sabha, in Hyderabad today, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Shri Naidu said that the best way to protect and preserve languages was to constantly use them and called for steps to promote all languages along with Hindi. He said one must accord full respect to all the mother tongues or native languages.

Stating that knowing many languages was an advantage, especially in a country like India which was home to rich linguistic diversity, the Vice President asserted that there should not be the imposition of any language, nor should there be opposition to any language.

Describing Hyderabad as the confluence of cultures and languages, Shri Naidu said that the city played an important role in the promotion, spread, and development of Hindi, Urdu along with Telugu. He also said scholars of Sri Trilok Chandra Shastri, Pandit Krishna Dutt, Pandit Vinayak Rao Vidyalankar, Shri Badri Vishal Pitti and others have made commendable contributions for the promotion and propagation of Hindi in the region.

Talking about the importance of Hindi which is spoken by a large number of people in the country, the Vice President said the main objective of Hindi Salahkar Samithi of Rajya Sabha was to promote the use of Hindi in the day-to-day administration of the Upper House.

The Vice President also suggested that a handbook or dictionary of simplified Hindi words should be published as it would be beneficial for MPs, especially from the non-Hindi speaking States. He also asked the Department of Official Language to conduct a workshop for MPs on the usage of simplified Hindi words.

Soon after assuming that charge of Rajya Sabha Chairman, Shri Naidu had suggested that the Samithi must meet twice a year and one meeting should be held in the non-Hindi speaking region. Today's Hyderabad meeting was the first in that series.

The Vice President hoped that the meeting of the Rajbhasha Samiti held in Hyderabad would help in promoting the use of Hindi in South India and other states of the country and assist in increasing the dialogue between languages and enrich their vocabulary and literature.

Referring to the inspiration of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi in the promotion of Hindi, the Vice President said that Gandhiji established the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in Madras in 1918. With his inspiration, Hindi Prachar Sabha was also established in Hyderabad in 1935.

The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh, the Members of Parliament, Shri K Keshava Rao, Shri Satyanarayana Jatiya, Prof. Manoj Jha, Shri Ravi Prakash Verma, Shri Husain Dalwai, the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Shri Desh Deepak Verma and the other members of Hindi Salahkar Samithi were present on the occasion.

Earlier the Vice President hosted a breakfast for the Samithi members. Others who attended the breakfast include Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha Members, Shri Y.S. Chowdary and Shri Santosh Kumar.

(With Inputs from PIB)