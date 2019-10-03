Hry polls: Cong announces names of candidates for remaining six seats

The Congress on Thursday announced the names of its remaining six candidates for the October 21 assembly polls in Haryana, hours after it released a list of 84 nominees. While Venu Singla Aggarwal has been fielded from Ambala Cantt constituency, Bishan Lal Saini and Mewa Singh will be the party's candidates from Radaur and Ladwa seats, respectively.

Shamsher Singh Virk Gogi has been given the party ticket from Assandh, Prahlad Singh Gillankhera from Fatehabad and Bhupender Gangaur will contest the Barwala assembly seat, a statement from the Congress said. The Congress on late Wednesday night made public its 84 candidates, fielding all its sitting MLAs except one.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda will contest from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, while the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from his Kaithal Assembly constituency. Out of the 17 sitting MLAs in the Haryana Assembly, the party fielded 16, barring Renuka Bishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency.

Both the sons of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal have been fielded by the party, with Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur, in Hisar, and his brother and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from the Panchkula seat which he earlier represented. The son and the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Bansi Lal have also been given party tickets, with Ranveer Mahindra contesting from the Badhra seat and Kiran Chaudhary from the Tosham seat.

Former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma has been fielded from the Ganaur Assembly seat, while another former minister, Geeta Bhukkal, has been fielded from the Jhajjar reserved constituency. Former minister Anand Singh Dangi has been fielded from his traditional Meham constituency.

Haryana Congress chief Selja and former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar will not contest this assembly election. They had both unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls. Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)