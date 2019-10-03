International Development News
Four shot dead as protests spread to new Iraq city: medics, security sources

PTI Kut
Updated: 03-10-2019 15:12 IST
Four Iraqi protesters have been shot dead as mass rallies against corruption and unemployment spread to the southern city of Amarah, medics and security sources said on Thursday. Another protester was shot dead on Thursday in the province of Dhi Qar, where protests have been the bloodiest, regional health chief Abdulhussein al-Jaberi said.

The new deaths bring the overall toll from three days of demonstrations to 18, including one police officer. (AFP) NSA

