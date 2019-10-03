DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 3

For other diaries, please see:

------------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 ** TBILISI - NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller will arrive in Georgia. ** SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi.

** SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Sochi. ** ATHENS - EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici to meet the Greek President and government officials (to Oct 4).

** LANY, Czech Republic - The presidents of Serbia and Slovenia join their counterparts in the Visegrad group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) on the second day of the group's meeting in Lany near Prague. - 0900 GMT ** STOCKHOLM - Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar meets his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven for talks set to focus on Brexit. - 1230 GMT

TOKYO - Prime Minister of Samoa Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi and his spouse Gillian Muriel Malielegaoi visits Japan (to Oct. 6). HANOI - Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith visits Vietnam (final day). MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). MOSCOW - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visits Russia (to Oct 5).

SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte. SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with King Abdallah II of Jordan in Sochi. HAVANA - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Cuba (to Oct 4). JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari visits South Africa - 0800 GMT

DELHI – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 ** ZHYTOMIR, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus in Zhytomyr.

** MADRID - Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez to meet European Commissioner for Financial Budgets Gunther Oettinger in Madrid - 0700 GMT ** PRETORIA, South Africa - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari holds town hall meeting with diaspora living in South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks. - 0800 GMT

** COPENHAGEN - Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hold news conference following their talks set to focus on brexit - 1200 GMT HAVANA - Russian Prime Minister Dimitri Medvedev meets Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to discuss cooperation. OHRID, North Macedonia - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits North Macedonia. GREECE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Greece.

HANOI - Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Vietnam. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ** NEW DELHI - Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks and signing of agreements to boost ties. ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets European Council President Donald Tusk at the Vatican. ATHENS - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

GLOBAL - World teachers' day. SAN FRANCISCO – 8th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 ** ATHENS - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Greek defence, foreign ministers during his visit in Athens.

LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 ** SiemReap, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment(AMME) (to Oct 9).

** SiemReap, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Plus Three Environment Ministers Meeting(EMM) (to Oct 9). ** SINGAPORE - 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation(AMMSTI-18) (to Oct 11).

** South Africa- Launch of OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa 2019. BELGRADE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Serbia (to Oct. 9). JAKARTA - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during a 5-day trip to Asia.

MOSCOW - 13th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** PHILIPPINES – The Fifth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports(5thAMMS) (to Oct 11).

** PHILIPPINES - The Second ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports (2ndAMMS+Japan) (to Oct 11). AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern during a 5-day trip to Asia. NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

CANBERRA, Australia - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison during a visit to Australia. AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern. SYDNEY - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Australia and meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (to Oct 11). GLOBAL - World post day.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. GLOBAL - World sight day. FIJI – 49th anniversary of independence. RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13).

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13).

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 17th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 9th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

Poland - Polish Senate election. Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Sept. 18).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty.

BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 ** BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4).

ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 ** GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 ** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 ** BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 ** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 ** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 ** BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting.

SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 ** BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. ** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit. BRUSSELS - EU trade ministers meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

