Maharashtra: Ex-encounter specialist files nomination as Shiv Sena's Nalasopara candidate

Mumbai Police's ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma on Thursday led a rally here before filing his nomination as Shiv Sena's candidate from the Nalasopara Assembly seat.

"I will do a door-to-door campaign and tell people about my development ideas. From the past 20 years, there has been no development and people are very furious. I will request them to give me their five years. I will construct a new Nalasopara with the help of the people," Sharma said while speaking to media here.

"When I was in the police I used to fight the underworld. Now when I have gotten the opportunity to serve the people I will fight for development," he added. (ANI)

