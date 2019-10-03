Awhad, Pradeep Sharma file nominations

NCP chief Sharad Pawar accompanied the party's sitting MLA Jitendra Awhad on Thursday as the latter filed nomination papers for the Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency here. Awhad is seeking a third term from the costituency.

Pawar drove with Awhad in an SUV as they headed for the local ward office in a procession. Sitting BJP MLA from Thane City, Sanjay Kelkar, also filed his papers on Thursday.

In Nalasopara, former `encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma, who is entering politics as a Shiv Sena candidate, filed his nomination. In Dombivali in the district, BJP minister and sitting MLA Ravindra Chavan filed his papers..

