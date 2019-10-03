International Development News
Trump broke his oath of office in asking China to probe Biden -Schiff

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 03-10-2019 23:12 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee's chairman, Democrat Adam Schiff, said on Thursday that President Donald Trump broke his oath of office in asking China to probe former Vice President Joe Biden, who could end up running against Trump in the 2020 election.

"The president of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of a president's oath of office. It endangers our elections. It endangers our national security. It ought to be condemned by every member of this body, Democrats and Republicans alike," Schiff told reporters.

COUNTRY : United States
