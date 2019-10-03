People should not be afraid of terror attack, but govt should be prepared: Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that people should not be worried about any terror attack from Pakistan, however, it is the responsibility of the government to be prepared. Tharoor was replying to a query on media reports stating that the United States has voiced concerns about fears of many countries that following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani militants might launch terror strikes in India.

Tharoor said, "We remember 26/11 attack on India when 160 people died and after that terror attacks took place at some places. Recently Uri and Pulwama attack took place, so time and again people from Pakistan have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and attacked us. It is not a new thing. I think that our government must be ready." "After 2008, no government can have any excuse about how an attack could take place. And we should be ready as we don't know where and how it will happen...This does not mean that we should be afraid because we are naturally free and we should live a life of freedom. It is the responsibility of the government to be prepared for any attack on our soil," he said.

On being asked about US President Donald Trump referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Father of India', Tharoor said in a lighter vein, "You know who is the father of the nation. Maybe Trump did not know that India attained freedom in 1947 and I think there is a dispute regarding the birth date of Narendra Modi. Maybe it is 1949 or 1950. So it is very difficult that a son is born before the father. So it is very awkward to say that Modi is the father of the nation." (ANI)

