Iraqi PM demands parliamentary support to reshuffle cabinet posts

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Thursday urged lawmakers to support him to reshuffle cabinet posts and urged calm after three days of deadly civil unrest rocked the country.

Abdul Mahdi said there was no 'magic solution' to Iraq's chronic governance problems and graft but pledged to try to pass a law granting poor families a basic income.

He gave his remarks in a televised speech as protesters demanded the fall of the government.

