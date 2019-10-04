Maha polls: BJP release 4th list of candidates, Eknath Khadse's daughter to contest Muktainagar

BJP on Friday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the ensuring Maharashtra Assembly polls, with senior leaders like Eknath Khadse and cabinet minister Vinod Tawde missing from the list. Eknath Khadse has earlier filed nomination from Muktainagar but the party has decided to field his daughter Rohini Khadse from the north Maharashtra constituency. Khadse, who resigned as a cabinet minister is one of the senior-most leaders in the state.

Senior leader Vinod Tawde has also been replaced by Sunil Rane on Borivali seat. The last list of the BJP came in today, the last date for filing nominations. The party picked NCP MLC Rahul Narvekar in Colaba and decided to drop MLA Raj Purohit.

Another leader Rahul Narvekar has replaced Raj Purohit from the Colaba seat. BMC corporate Parag Shah has been replaced Prakash Mehta on Ghatkopar east seat. Rahul Dhikale will contest from the Nashik East and Pradeep Padole has been fielded on Tumsar seat.

Among the seven candidates in the list, Charan Singh Thakur will contest from Katol, Pradeep Padole from Tumsar and Rahul Dhikale from Nashik East. School education minister Vinod Tawde and power minister Chandrashekar Bawankule are still out of the list.

With its final list of 7 candidates it is now clear that BJP is fighting 26 more seats than its ally Shiv Sena, BJP will be contesting 150 seats and Shiv Sena will contest on 124 seats and other allies gets 14 seats as the total Assembly seat in Maharashtra is 288. The election will be conducted on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

