Pondy LG urges political leaders to take steps for conserving

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said political leaders should take steps for conserving the water table in their respective constituencies and people should cooperate in the exercise. In a WhatsApp message in the wake of a media report on the depleting water table in the Union Territory, the former IPS officer underscored the need for rain water harvesting.

She called for cleaning of all channels and ponds to receive clean water during the rains in the approaching North-East monsoon. She specifically asked "political leaders to be seriously worried about the water table situation in Puducherry" and asked them to work in their constituencies in all possible ways to take care of sub soil water and rain water harvesting measures.

She appealed to all other sections to put in efforts to conserve underground water and in harvesting rain water. PTI COR SS SS.

