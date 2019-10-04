REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers on Friday for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

IRAQ-PROTESTS/ Iraqi forces fire at protesters in Baghdad after PM pledges vague reform

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Police shot at a small group of protesters in Baghdad on Friday after three deadly days of anti-government unrest, and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said no "magic solution" was available, pledging vague reform unlikely to placate Iraqis. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ White House attempting gambit to slow House impeachment push

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's bitter fight against an impeachment inquiry has not slowed down the Democrats' push to investigate whether he sought personal political gain by urging Ukraine to probe Democratic opponent Joe Biden. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-COMMITTEES/

U.S. diplomat thought it was 'crazy' to withhold Ukraine aid: texts WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine thought it was "crazy" to withhold military aid for the country as it confronted Russian aggression, according to evidence presented on Thursday in an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS HP-LAYOFFS/

PC maker HP to cut up to 9,000 jobs in restructuring push (Reuters) - U.S. personal computer maker HP Inc said on Thursday it will cut up to 16% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs.

WTO-AIRCRAFT/ Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump hailed a "nice victory" on Thursday after the United States got the green light to place tariffs on European Union goods in a dispute over EU aircraft subsidies. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER-OPENING/ Security stepped up as 'Joker' opens in U.S. movie theaters

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police in major U.S. cities were on alert on Thursday as "Joker" opened in movie theaters after weeks of publicity surrounding its disturbing portrait of a bullied loner raised fears it might spark violence. PEOPLE-JAMES-FRANCO/

Two women accuse actor James Franco of sexual exploitation in lawsuit LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two women filed a civil lawsuit against Hollywood actor James Franco on Thursday, accusing him of running a bogus film school where young women eager to advance their acting careers were duped into auditioning nude or shooting explicit sex scenes.

SPORTS MOTOR-F1-KUBICA/

Kubica's F1 sponsor questions Williams' actions LONDON (Reuters) - The Williams Formula One team defended their decision to retire Robert Kubica's car from last Sunday's Russian Grand Prix after the Polish driver's sponsors demanded an explanation on Thursday.

BASKETBALL-WNBA/ Basketball: No panic as Mystics await injured Delle Donne's WNBA Finals status

(Reuters) - An injury to Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne could flip the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals on its head but the team are refusing to panic as they contemplate life without the game's best player. UPCOMING

As Trump attacks intensify, Biden supporters stand firm - for now Early nationwide polls conducted as the Ukraine story unfolded suggest that Joe Biden is holding his frontrunner status in the crowded field of 19 Democratic presidential candidates. With Trump again calling for foreign interference in the 2020 election, this time asking China to investigate Biden and his family, we look at how it will affect his candidacy. Do Democratic voters see him more or less electable in the general election matchup against Trump?

SCENARIOS-Portugal elects new parliament on Sunday. What comes next? Main potential outcomes of Portugal's parliamentary election.

Russian deputy prime minister visits Venezuela Russia`s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on two-day visit to Venezuela.

Ireland's PM visits Denmark to discuss Brexit Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hold news conference following their talks set to focus on.

U.S. intelligence watchdog to testify before House impeachment inquiry The official government watchdog for the U.S. intelligence community will testify at a closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee about an explosive whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Greta Thunberg joins climate strike in Iowa City Teenaged environmental activist Greta Thunberg joins students in a climate strike in Iowa City.

North Korea and the United States hold working-level talks North Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level talks on Oct. 5, North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday, a development that would break months of stalemate since a failed summit in February.

Turkey's Erdogan chairs his AK Party's annual camp Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs his ruling AK Party's annual internal evaluation camp and may comment on domestic politics and developments in Syria.

MONTYPYTHON-ANNIVERSARY/RESTORATION (TV) Monty Python celebrates 50 years

British comedy troupe Monty Python celebrate their 50-year anniversary on Saturday (October 5) with a restoration of the series "Monty Python's Flying Circus." 4 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

PEOPLE-EDDIE MURPHY/ (PIX) (TV) Charmed lives and comebacks: Eddie Murphy returns in 'Dolemite Is My Name.'

Sure, Eddie Murphy hasn't been around for a while, and his new movie "Dolemite Is My Name" is getting rave reviews. But don't call it a comeback. "I've been making movies for almost 40 years, and every five years I'm in my comeback - they say I'm coming back," Murphy said. 4 Oct 18:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

Trump administration to announce new plan to boost biofuels The administration of President Donald Trump is expected on Friday to announce a new plan to boost U.S. ethanol demand next year, part of an effort to support hard-hit farmers.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at economic conference Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the "A House Divided: Geographic Disparities in Twenty-First Century America" 63rd Economic Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in Boston, Mass.

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for September.

Exclusive-U.S. helps Mastercard, Visa score victory in Indonesia in global lobbying effort U.S. trade officials, at the request of credit card giants Mastercard and Visa, convinced Indonesia late last year to loosen rules governing its new domestic payment network, according to Indonesian government and industry sources, and emails reviewed by Reuters.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on economic outlook Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Rafael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated discussion before the 40th Annual Tulane Business Forum, in New Orleans, La.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in moderated discussion Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated discussion, "Next Steps in Local Housing Policy" before a Fall Institute Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard moderates' panel 1 at "Fed Listens" event Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard moderates "Panel #1: Gauging Maximum Employment in a Changing Labor Market" before the "Fed Listens: Perspectives on Maximum Employment and Price Stability" event hosted by the Federal Reserve, in Washington.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles moderates' panel 2 at "Fed Listens" event Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles moderates "Panel #2: The Importance of Price Stability and Low Inflation in Today's Economy" before the "Fed Listens: Perspectives on Maximum Employment and Price Stability" event hosted by the Federal Reserve, in Washington.

HEALTH-VAPING/MASSACHUSETTS Massachusetts officials defend vaping ban against industry lawsuit in federal court

Massachusetts officials on Friday will defend the state's four-month ban of all vaping product sales against an industry lawsuit filed this week in federal court. The ban -- the most wide-ranging adopted by any U.S. state -- came amid what officials called a national public health emergency. 4 Oct 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

Cameroon peace talks end with a fizzle Cameroon's National Dialogue could have been a moment of historic healing after two years of fighting between separatists and the military. Instead it turned into a farce of mistrust, with opposition politicians and separatist leaders pulling out.

POPE-BISHOPS/ (TV) Pope Francis consecrates four bishops

Pope Francis consecrates four bishops at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. 4 Oct 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

