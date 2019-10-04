PMK seeks CBI probe into NEET impersonation

PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday sought a CBI inquiry into the NEET impersonation in Tamil Nadu. CBI should inquire into the incidents not only this year, but also last year, he told reporters at the airport here.

The main opposition DMK had on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the scam which came to light last month after a first year MBBS student K V Udit Surya of the Government Theni Medical College was accused of getting admission by impersonation in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. So far, three medical students, including Surya, have been arrested along with their fathers by the CB-CID police, probing the scam.

Replying to a question, Anbumani said the state government should avoid banners during the informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mamallapuram near Chennai to be held next week. Banners and advertising was not necessary particularly for political parties and the governments and there was no such culture in foreign countries, he said..

