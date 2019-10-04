International Development News
Former Italian PM Renzi to sue former Trump aide over smear claims

Reuters Rome
Updated: 04-10-2019 20:57 IST
Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday he would sue George Papadopoulos, a one-time campaign aide for U.S. President Donald Trump, over allegations that Renzi had tried to undermine Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Papadopoulos told the Italian daily La Verita that he believed Renzi had acted on the orders of former U.S. President Barack Obama to "strike a low blow" against Trump in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Renzi denied the allegation in a post on Facebook, saying Papadopoulos's accusation was "seriously damaging to my reputation". He added: "See you in court."

COUNTRY : Italy
